Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.41

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.41 and traded as high as $31.84. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 394 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

