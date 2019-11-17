TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.25 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TransEnterix from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

TRXC remained flat at $$0.26 on Friday. 1,436,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,456. TransEnterix has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.62.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransEnterix by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,382,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 95,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransEnterix by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,231,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 991,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransEnterix during the second quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TransEnterix by 225.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,003,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransEnterix by 89.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 629,658 shares in the last quarter.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

