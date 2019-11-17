Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given Equal weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Travis Perkins to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Travis Perkins to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,356 ($17.72) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,439.11 ($18.80).

LON TPK traded up GBX 40.50 ($0.53) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,495.50 ($19.54). The stock had a trading volume of 658,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,398.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,327.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,001.50 ($13.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26). The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider John Rogers acquired 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,309 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £575.96 ($752.59). Also, insider Pete Redfern acquired 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.82) per share, with a total value of £806.40 ($1,053.70).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

