Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 price target on Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.85. Tricida has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricida will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $62,840.00. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 10,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $314,725.95. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,921 shares of company stock worth $2,862,205. 66.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Tricida by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

