Trident Group Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the US dollar. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00237041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.01445932 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034721 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00140642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident.

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

