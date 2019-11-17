Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trimble presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $39.66. 680,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,555. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54. Trimble has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $102,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,908.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 308,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $12,398,543.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,739,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,135 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Trimble during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

