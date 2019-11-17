TrueDeck Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20,889.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $159,881.00 and $20,889.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00235473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.01447873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00141973 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.