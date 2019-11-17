TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011716 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HBUS, Cryptopia and Bittrex. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $169.50 million and approximately $218.20 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00237218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.01447320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034105 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00141969 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 167,195,371 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Crex24, Kuna, CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, IDEX, Koinex, Zebpay, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia, WazirX, Bitso and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

