Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Trading Up 11.7%

Trxade Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TRXD) shares were up 11.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34, approximately 201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

About Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD)

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The company offers Web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com and InventoryRx.com, which are Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces; Pharmabayonline that provides access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies, pharmaceutical shortage databases, proposed governmental reimbursement benchmarks comparison and analysis, and a proprietary suggested national retail drug benchmark; and RxGuru, a service-based desktop software application, which provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists.

