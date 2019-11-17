Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Lowered to “Speculative Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) to a speculative buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 270 ($3.53).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 240.43 ($3.14).

Shares of TLW traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 148.10 ($1.94). The stock had a trading volume of 23,004,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 144.80 ($1.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.33). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 208.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

