TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TUWOY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.50.

TUWOY stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 2,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.35.

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

