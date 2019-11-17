Tuniu (TOUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th. Tuniu has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Shares of TOUR opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOUR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.