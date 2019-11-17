Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TRCB opened at $21.15 on Friday. Two Rivers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Two Rivers Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRCB. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Two Rivers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 24,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

