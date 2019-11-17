U Network (UUU) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.12 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, U Network has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $96,074.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, HADAX, DEx.top and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The official website for U Network is u.network.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX, HADAX, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

