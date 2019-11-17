UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €155.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DB1. Deutsche Bank set a €147.00 ($170.93) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.40 ($151.63) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.40 ($163.26) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €139.65 ($162.38) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €138.82 ($161.42).

Shares of Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €137.10 ($159.42) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €130.45. Deutsche Boerse has a 52 week low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 52 week high of €145.95 ($169.71). The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion and a PE ratio of 27.01.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

