UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CRH (LON:CRH)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of CRH (LON:CRH) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Bank of America set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price objective on shares of CRH and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,008.75 ($39.31).

CRH stock traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,886 ($37.71). 1,093,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,000. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98. CRH has a 52-week low of GBX 1,961 ($25.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,908 ($38.00). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,774.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,655.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In related news, insider Johan Karlström acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,779 ($36.31) per share, with a total value of £55,580 ($72,625.11).

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

