Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Tops $0.0167 on Major Exchanges

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $173,165.00 and approximately $246.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.