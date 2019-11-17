Unilever (NYSE:UN) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Unilever (NYSE:UN) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Unilever’s analysis:

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock remained flat at $$59.12 during trading on Friday. 751,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,032. Unilever has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48.

UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.