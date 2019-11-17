Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNIT. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Uniti Group stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 3.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,214,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after acquiring an additional 552,805 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 146.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 321,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 702.8% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.