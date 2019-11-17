Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Universal Display news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $29,520.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,762.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 31,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $6,923,027.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,493 shares in the company, valued at $32,524,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock worth $13,193,088. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $718,991,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after buying an additional 32,973 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,315.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 355,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after buying an additional 330,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at about $61,236,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 297,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,910,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display stock opened at $202.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.85.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

