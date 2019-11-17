Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) PT Lowered to $62.00

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s FY2019 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on URGN. HC Wainwright set a $75.00 price target on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Urogen Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urogen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.86.

NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 104,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,714. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $549.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $46,827.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

