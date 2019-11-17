ValuEngine Downgrades Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VBLT. Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,020. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a market cap of $44.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,050.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 216.7% in the second quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

