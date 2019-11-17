ValuEngine Lowers Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gravity from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Gravity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Gravity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 62,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,677. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. The company has a market cap of $298.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of -1.67. Gravity has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the second quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gravity by 18.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gravity by 97.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gravity by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Gravity by 23.2% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 13,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.