ValuEngine Lowers Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.78. 1,569,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -559.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $126,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,596 shares in the company, valued at $245,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 15,000,000 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $250,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,015,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,775,478 in the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

