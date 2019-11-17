ValuEngine Lowers Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

WEBK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.80. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $84.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.74. Wellesley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $35.50.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Wellesley Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wellesley Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Wellesley Bancorp by 16.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 44,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Wellesley Bancorp during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wellesley Bancorp during the third quarter worth $239,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

