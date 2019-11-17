ValuEngine Upgrades Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) to Hold

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BABA. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.91.

Shares of BABA opened at $185.49 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.94. The stock has a market cap of $471.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

