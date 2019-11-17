ValuEngine Upgrades TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Buy

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TPIC has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of TPIC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. 455,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.33 million, a P/E ratio of 209.75 and a beta of 1.73.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $383.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William E. Siwek bought 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $50,051.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 67,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 35.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $133,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

