Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $180.05

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $180.05 and last traded at $180.05, with a volume of 93299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.82.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 596,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 377,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

