VelocityShares VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:VIIX) Shares Down 1.2%

VelocityShares VIX Short Term ETN (NASDAQ:VIIX)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.73, 19,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 99,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

