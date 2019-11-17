Verasity (VRA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $397,678.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $677,828.00 and $397,678.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00018144 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 137.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000610 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,507,985,560 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

