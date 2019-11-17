Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ VRCA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.72. 44,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,352. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $27,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,577,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,189,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $314,960.88. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 482,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 62,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.