Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 853,400 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 928,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $1.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 290.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,590 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 334.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 361,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

