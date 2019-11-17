Viacoin Reaches One Day Volume of $167,465.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $167,465.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002379 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00698913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012100 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001199 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,158,690 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coinroom, Poloniex, OOOBTC, Upbit, Binance, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

