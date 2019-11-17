Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Shares Up 1.1%

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, 156,914 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 907,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The firm has a market cap of $394.86 million and a PE ratio of -11.22.

Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria Gold Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria Gold Company Profile (CVE:VIT)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

