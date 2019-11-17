Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Major Shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman Purchases 18,797 Shares

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 18,797 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $656,015.30. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of VBFC stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.20. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 1.62% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

