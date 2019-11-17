VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Down 11.2% in October

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 54,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, insider Fahey Julie purchased 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $25,015.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 81.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter valued at $166,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:VOC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.92. 63,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,124. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.04%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

