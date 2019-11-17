Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.39.

VOD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.85. 5,198,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

