VolitionRX’s (VNRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $8.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

VolitionRX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 90,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,330. VolitionRX has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Ltd Eight bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $297,500.00. Also, Director Martin Charles Faulkes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRX stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of VolitionRX worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

