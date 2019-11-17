Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Receives €184.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €184.68 ($214.75).

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOW3 shares. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €191.00 ($222.09) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded up €3.54 ($4.12) during trading on Monday, hitting €183.46 ($213.33). 1,211,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a fifty-two week high of €184.32 ($214.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €166.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €153.13.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

