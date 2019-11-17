Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.20 ($66.51) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VNA. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC set a €51.30 ($59.65) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €53.55 ($62.27).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €46.87 ($54.50). The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €39.40 ($45.81) and a 12 month high of €48.95 ($56.92). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €45.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.