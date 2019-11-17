Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $124.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WMT. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.17.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.87. 9,531,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,711. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.