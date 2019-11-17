Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

WMT opened at $118.87 on Friday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.76.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.