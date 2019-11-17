Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) EVP Sells $596,000.00 in Stock

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DIS opened at $144.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $150.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.35. The stock has a market cap of $265.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,529 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $254,564,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.52.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

