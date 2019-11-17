Warburg Research Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €145.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAP. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €128.65 ($149.59).

SAP stock traded up €1.04 ($1.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €122.60 ($142.56). 2,553,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a one year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a one year high of €125.00 ($145.35). The stock has a market cap of $150.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €115.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €113.25.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

