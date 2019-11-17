Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Down 16.4% in October

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC set a $99.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

NYSE WCN traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.23. 1,297,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,700. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.72. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $70.28 and a 1 year high of $97.93.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,646.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 2,038 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $186,334.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

