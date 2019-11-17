Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Waters were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Waters by 212.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 92.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $6,249,957.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total value of $472,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,901 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $217.32 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waters from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.65.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

