Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $43.44

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.18, but opened at $43.44. Weibo shares last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 273,515 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura set a $48.00 price target on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Weibo had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $467.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 29.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,591,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $199,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,658 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 116.5% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,016,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,507,000 after acquiring an additional 547,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth about $15,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth about $15,663,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 11.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,096,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,863,000 after acquiring an additional 328,248 shares during the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

