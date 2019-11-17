West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of West Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

NASDAQ WTBA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.