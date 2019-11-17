West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Short Interest Up 12.2% in October

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 668,400 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 595,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 343,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,900,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,113,932,000 after acquiring an additional 130,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $903,119,000 after acquiring an additional 104,494 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,953,000 after acquiring an additional 61,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 779,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.39.

Shares of WST stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $150.15. 256,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.03 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

