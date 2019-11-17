Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 25,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,816. The company has a market capitalization of $256.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

